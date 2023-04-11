Advertise With Us
Recipe: Grilled Oysters

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chris & Carla’s Heavenly Ribs & Catering grilled up some fresh oysters with a garlic-herb butter on Studio 10.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups butter, softened
  • ½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ cup finely chopped parsley
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon ground red pepper
  • ½ teaspoon hot sauce
  • 2 dozen large fresh oysters on the half shell

STEPS:

Preheat grill to 450°. Pulse first 8 ingredients in a food processor until well combined.

Arrange oysters in a single layer on grill. Spoon 2 tsp. butter mixture into each oyster; grill, uncovered, 7 minutes or until edges curl.

Broiled Oysters: Preheat broiler with oven rack 3 inches from heat. Prepare recipe as directed, placing oysters in a single layer in a jelly-roll pan. Broil 4 minutes or until edges curl and butter drips over the shell.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

CHRIS & CARLA’S HEAVENLY RIBS AND CATERING

3248 SCHILLINGER ROAD SOUTH, MOBILE, AL 36695

251-458-5503

MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 8 AM TO 3 PM

WE ARE KNOWN FOR OUR HEAVENLY RIBS " YOU DON’T NEED TEETH TO EAT EM!”

BUT WE DO SO MUCH MORE. OUR SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN, KICK .SS JAMBALAYA, KISS YA MAMMY BANANA PUDDING.

