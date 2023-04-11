Recipe: Grilled Oysters

Chris & Carla’s Heavenly Ribs & Catering grilled up some fresh oysters with a garlic-herb butter on Studio 10.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups butter, softened

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon ground red pepper

½ teaspoon hot sauce

2 dozen large fresh oysters on the half shell

STEPS:

Preheat grill to 450°. Pulse first 8 ingredients in a food processor until well combined.

Arrange oysters in a single layer on grill. Spoon 2 tsp. butter mixture into each oyster; grill, uncovered, 7 minutes or until edges curl.

Broiled Oysters: Preheat broiler with oven rack 3 inches from heat. Prepare recipe as directed, placing oysters in a single layer in a jelly-roll pan. Broil 4 minutes or until edges curl and butter drips over the shell.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

CHRIS & CARLA’S HEAVENLY RIBS AND CATERING

3248 SCHILLINGER ROAD SOUTH, MOBILE, AL 36695

251-458-5503

MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 8 AM TO 3 PM

WE ARE KNOWN FOR OUR HEAVENLY RIBS " YOU DON’T NEED TEETH TO EAT EM!”

BUT WE DO SO MUCH MORE. OUR SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN, KICK .SS JAMBALAYA, KISS YA MAMMY BANANA PUDDING.

