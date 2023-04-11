Advertise With Us
Water closed to swimming at Baldwin County beaches

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Strong winds created a dangerous situation at gulf beaches Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Baldwin County beaches were flying double red flags, making it not just dangerous, but illegal to enter the waters in Gulf Shores. It was not the conditions some spring breakers wanted to see.

It was a triple-threat Tuesday with double red flags warning folks to stay out of the water. First, there was the heavy surf which was still building. Then, a lateral, fast-moving east to west current and finally, a very high rip current risk.

Double Red Flags in Gulf Shores make it illegal to enter water for the safety of beachgoers
“If you’re not trained to see a rip current in that because of that east to west current that you’re talking about, it can be extremely dangerous and that’s the main reason we have our water closed,” explained Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief, Joethan Phillips.

Some folks got their feet wet at the waterline or in tidal pools while others had fun playing in the sand. Still others made the most of their beach day by just watching the surf crash and hanging out with family and friends.

“Oh, we’re going to go eat at Tacky Jacks and I guess go shopping,” said Andrew Adams from Saraland.

“Throw the football. Have fun,” said Markell Felix of Lafayette, LA.

“Throw the football. Walk around. Meet some new people,” added Felix’s friend, Scotty Miller. “Hopefully the water will calm down and we can go in later.”

Lifeguards in Gulf Shores kept a close eye on beachgoers Tuesday, patrolling the beach and having conversations with those who had notions of going in the water. Strong, southeast winds pushing onshore from a low-pressure system in the gulf kicked the surf up overnight, dramatically increasing the risk for swimmers. Beach safety officials expect the conditions to worsen over the next 24-hours with double reds again Wednesday and rough conditions to continue for the next several days.

“And then, the residual red afterwards, probably the day after…two days after to where is starts to come back down and the wind shifts,” Phillips said. “The surf will still be there, and we do expect red flags then.”

It’s the single red flag days that border double red days that are the most dangerous. There are still dangerous rips and swimmers can go back in the water. Just last week, Gulf Shores lifeguards conducted 49 water rescues on red and yellow flag days. At last check, there were no rescues in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach or Fort Morgan Tuesday.

