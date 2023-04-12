Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

By Chuck Morris and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after the mother of a 3-month-old boy found her son dead and six other children alone at their daycare provider’s apartment.

Metropolitan Nashville Police detectives in the Youth Services division are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead Monday inside the apartment of his daycare provider.

Police say the caregiver, 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan, was not at the apartment when the dead infant and six other children, ranging in age up to 16 months, were found by the victim’s mother and another parent, WSMV reports.

Medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital reported the dead child did not have any obvious signs of traumatic injury or medical issues. The six other children have been determined to be in good health.

Hikers in Harpeth River State Park found Jordan suffering from significant cuts, apparently self-inflicted, to her arms on Monday evening. Police said she was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where detectives will attempt to interview her.

Jordan’s car was found at the park and is being searched pursuant to a warrant.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Police say the 25-year-old gunman, who worked at the bank, opened fire while livestreaming the...
Friends mourn 5 bank employees killed in Ky. mass shooting
Treasury Secretary Yellen cautiously optimistic about US economy
Officers forced entry into a home where they found 40-year-old Ethel Syretha Steele dead from...
Mother, 3 kids killed in shooting at NC home, police say
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
5 La. officers arraigned in connection to 2019 death of Ronald Greene