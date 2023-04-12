Advertise With Us
ADEM discusses environmental issues in Prichard

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management held a public availability session.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday evening, people in Prichard got the chance to ask questions about their water.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management held a public availability session.

It covered several topics including wastewater, drinking water, dumps and recycling, and brownfields.

Just a few weeks ago a boil water advisory was issued warning people of the drinking water.

Many tell us, they feel they have no one to go to when problems like that come up.

Prichard resident Gean Doyle says this meeting was a step in the right direction.

“I think this meeting may open some eyes. It may help us give us a start as to what we have rights to and letting us know there’s help out there...there is help,” Doyle said.

Lynn Battle, Chief of External Affairs with ADEM, says this isn’t their first trip to Prichard.

Battle says they don’t receive a large number of complaints but are aware of the ongoing issues.

“Tonight we thought it would be a good idea to come in person to bring all the scientists and engineers from all the different groups so that the people can have access to them,” Battle said.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner was at the meeting, but he declined an interview.

Customers are encouraged to report complaints to ADEM if they’re experiencing issues.

