Baldwin Bone & Joint invites you to play in its charity pickleball tournament

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne-based orthopaedic practice, Baldwin Bone & Joint, will host its first-ever charity pickleball tournament set for Mother’s Day weekend. The Baldwin Bone & Joint Pickleball Classic will be held from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. daily on May 13 and May 14 at W.O. Lott Park (2000 Main Street – Daphne). In response to growing popularity of the sport, pickleball courts at Lott Park were recently resurfaced and expanded to 12 courts.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Rapahope, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring joy to the childhood cancer journey through recreational and support programs for those with childhood cancer and their families.

Magnolia Classic, LLC will handle tournament operations for this non-sanctioned event. The entry fee for the tournament is $50. There is also a $5 per event service fee.

To learn more or to register, visit //pickleballbrackets.com?BBJPC or call 228.596.0829.

BALDWIN BONE & JOINT, P.C.

Since 1989, Baldwin Bone & Joint has provided expert orthopaedic care to patients of all ages, with all conditions. As fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons and experienced clinicians, they are recognized leaders in the field of orthopaedics, providing the most current treatment available.

With 15 licensed medical providers on staff, Baldwin Bone & Joint is the largest privately-owned orthopaedic specialty practice in Baldwin County. Office locations include Daphne, Bay Minette, Foley and Atmore. Specialized clinics available are The Spine Institute at Baldwin Bone & Joint, The Center for Sports Medicine, The Shoulder Center at Baldwin Bone & Joint and The Osteo Health Clinic. To learn more, visit baldwinboneandjoint.com or call (251) 625-2663.

ABOUT RAPAHOPE

Based in Mobile, AL, Rapahope has been bringing joy to children diagnosed with cancer and their families since 1985. We are a non-profit organization that offers free, year-round programming, including our flagship summer camp, as well as weekend and day-long opportunities for families and siblings to have fun together. Rapahope’s mission is to help campers have life-changing camp experiences filled with as many amazing moments as possible. Rapahope is a member of Children’s Oncology Camping Association International (COCA-I). For more information, visit rapahope.org

