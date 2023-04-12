Dangerous rip currents on Dauphin Island ahead of potential storm

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Surf’s up on Dauphin Island Tuesday night. Red flags flew and conditions expected to get worse.

Wednesday, winds may pick up and the west end could see some flooding.

The people down here, taking it all in stride.

Some people headed inside prior to the storm.

“We’re going to stay home and stay cozy,” said Amy Tetzoafo, visiting. “We’re going to watch it happen. We’re going to do some baking projects and make sure everything at home is safe and sound.”

While others hit the surf.

Jordy Wetzel drove seven hours from Nashville specifically for this storm. As an experienced kite-surfer, he said these are the best conditions to hit the water.

“Watch the forecast about a week ahead, if it looks like it’s going to blow, I’ll drive down,” said Wetzel.

Wetzel has been kitesurfing ten years, and as a former skydiver and army veteran, he’s trained and lives for the thrill.

“It’s pretty safe, as long as you know what you’re doing,” he said.

Wednesday morning, he planned to ride the waves before the storm.

“Tomorrow is supposed to be blowing like 20-30, so I’m going to try and make it out here before the storm hits,” he said. “More wind, smaller kite, so I’ll probably be out on a smaller kite if the wind picks up, and I’m praying it does.”

If double red flags fly, getting in the water is prohibited and could result in a fine.

Mayor Jeff Collier said the west end of the island could flood, and residents who live in those areas need to stay alert these next few days.

