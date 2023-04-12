Advertise With Us
Dangerous surf

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - We have a very high risk of rip currents at our area beaches through Friday.

A low-pressure system has developed over the northern Gulf. This non-tropical feature will track to the north and bring increased rain chances tonight and Thursday.

Gusty winds are expected through tomorrow, especially near the coast. There is the possibility of minor coastal flooding, especially around the time of high tide in the afternoon.

Rain chances become more scattered as drier air wraps in. Friday should be really nice. A few scattered storms are possible this weekend on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

