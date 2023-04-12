Deadly fire in Silverhill claims woman’s life

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - A house fire in Silverhill has claimed the life of one person, according to officials.

Authorities said the fire happened at a house located off Highway 104 around 4:30.

The stretch of highway between East Boulevard and Hill N Dale Drive West was closed down for several hours.

A female victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, some of the second-story floor collapsed.

No firefighters were injured, according to authorities.

Silverhill Volunteer Fire Department said they received mutual aid from Robertsdale, Loxley, Belforest, Summerdale, Daphne, and Fairhope.

We’re told the house is older, which presented a challenge to firefighters.

Assistant Fire Chief Lavon Parr says it was a fight putting it out.

“It did provide some challenges of it being an older house wood frame like I said. When I got here it was about 50-60 percent involvement and we were able to get a good knocked down on it and get it knocked out,” Chief Parr said.

Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles says they won’t be releasing the woman’s name until her family has been notified.

The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating how it started.

