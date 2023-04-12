Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Deadly fire in Silverhill claims woman’s life

Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.
By Robert Ristaneo and Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - A house fire in Silverhill has claimed the life of one person, according to officials.

Authorities said the fire happened at a house located off Highway 104 around 4:30.

The stretch of highway between East Boulevard and Hill N Dale Drive West was closed down for several hours.

A female victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, some of the second-story floor collapsed.

No firefighters were injured, according to authorities.

Silverhill Volunteer Fire Department said they received mutual aid from Robertsdale, Loxley, Belforest, Summerdale, Daphne, and Fairhope.

We’re told the house is older, which presented a challenge to firefighters.

Assistant Fire Chief Lavon Parr says it was a fight putting it out.

“It did provide some challenges of it being an older house wood frame like I said. When I got here it was about 50-60 percent involvement and we were able to get a good knocked down on it and get it knocked out,” Chief Parr said.

Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles says they won’t be releasing the woman’s name until her family has been notified.

The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating how it started.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Mobile PD investigates homicide at I-65 Service Road motel
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

All schools within Pascagoula city limits are being released early Tuesday morning.
Pascagoula schools to resume class Wednesday amid continued boil water advisory
ADEM meets with Prichard residents
ADEM meets with Prichard residents
Dangerous rip currents on Dauphin Island ahead of potential storm
Dangerous rip currents on Dauphin Island ahead of potential storm
Dangerous rip currents on Dauphin Island ahead of potential storm
Dangerous rip currents on Dauphin Island ahead of potential storm
Fire in Silverhill claims 1
Fire in Silverhill claims 1