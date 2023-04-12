Gulf Shores beachfront condos required to post beach flag and rip current info signs

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is taking action to require gulf-front condos to post flag system and rip current signs for their guests. It’s the latest effort to get important, life-saving information to visitors before they hit the beach.

Signs are prominently displayed at every public beach access, explaining the flag warning system and what a rip current is. (Hal Scheurich)

The ongoing BEach SAFE initiative aims to save lives through educating the visiting public to the dangers at the beach. Rip currents are the number one safety threat by far. Signs are prominently displayed at every public beach access, explaining the flag warning system and what a rip current is.

The city already requires gulf-front condominiums to post their address facing the beach for 9-1-1 emergency responders. That same ordinance was amended Monday night, April 10, 2023 to add the new requirement.

“We’re going to provide those signs to the condo associations at no charge to them,” said Chief of Staff for Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, Melvin Shepard. “So, the goal is to try to keep the people safe. They come down here. Maybe they don’t understand the rip currents. They don’t understand what the beach warning flags are. At least, this gives them one last look at both of those before hitting the beach.”

The city will purchase and distribute 60 new signs. They’ve already been ordered, at a cost of $2,800. Many leasing agencies and condominiums already post flyers in guest rooms and homes but visitors like Stephanie Kau from Wisconsin think the additional measure will be a great benefit.

“I do think it’s a good idea because these condos, a lot of families come. A lot of these children come out here and I think it’s important for people to be able to see that…like what you do in a situation if you get caught in a rip tide and how to get out of it. How to swim in it,” Kau explained.

“I’m from Kentucky so we really don’t know about rip tides or what to do in it, so more information is good information…maybe keep somebody from going out there and doing something dumb,” added Ike Cowherd.

Every time a lifeguard goes into the water to rescue someone, they put their own life at risk as well. It’s something that’s already happened far too often this year with 49 water rescues last week alone.

“I would say, probably in the month of March we’re pushing a hundred rescues so far this season, which is really a lot. More than we’ve ever had,” Shepard said.

The goal is to save lives. Unfortunately, there has already been one drowning in Gulf Shores this year.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.