Healthy Living with USA Health: Traumatic injury research

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Charles Butts, M.D., is a trauma/emergency general/burn surgeon at USA Health University Hospital. He joined us on Studio10 to discuss a current research trial happening in the emergency department.

Here’s a look at some of the questions Dr. Butts answers in the interview. Click on the video link to learn more.

1. What is the TAP research trial involving Kcentra?

2. Who would be receiving Kcentra or the placebo?

3. How does the medication work?

4. What happens afterwards?

5. Because this is for trauma patients, how can someone opt out?

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/services/burn-surgery

