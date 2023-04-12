Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge dismissed a Whistler man’s drug charges in January, but prosecutors continued to fight him for almost three months civil court for his car.

The two sides reached a settlement last month, but when Joshua Trevor O’Field went to pick up his car from Mobile’s impound yard, it was not there. His lawyer said the city had sold it a year earlier – less than three months after O’Field’s arrest.

In legal terms, seizing property suspected of being involved in criminal activity is called civil asset forfeiture. Attorney Tom Walsh has a more colorful description.

“I call it fraud or theft, conversion,” he said. “Pick any of those. And that’s what it is.”

Now Walsh is asking a judge to order the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office or Mobile police to pay his clients the value of the car and $2,199 that officers also had seized and that O’Field had agreed to surrender as part of a deal to get the car back. Walsh also wants attorney’s fees plus a $10,000 penalty. A hearing on the matter is set for next month.

Police arrested O’Field on Oct. 28, 2021. They charged the Whistler man, now 25, with cocaine trafficking a possession of marijuana. But Mobile County Circuit Judge Jill Phillips dismissed the charge on Jan. 6 after the police officer did not attend a hearing to consider a defense request to bar evidence from a search investigators conducted at the defendant’s home because it was outside Mobile’s jurisdiction.

Walsh offered the analogy of police towing someone’s car during a Mardi Gras parade – and then selling it off before the rightful owner can claim it. He noted that the seizure of the 2013 Ford Taurus impacts not just O’Field but his mother, Linda Bradley, who the lawyer said owns the vehicle and had nothing the do with the criminal case.

“The state of Alabama seized a vehicle from a client who was never charged with a crime,” he said. “And then three months later, they sold the car.”

It’s not clear why the city sold the car before the case was resolved. City officials declined to comment, citing pending litigation. But Walsh says this is an extreme example of a larger problem – laws allowing police to seize property without having to prove criminal wrongdoing beyond a reasonable doubt. The burden is much lower in a civil case.

“All the government would have to prove is it’s more likely than not that this money was used for some illegal purpose, which is absolute nonsense, and patently unfair,” he said.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that Alabama law has safeguards to prevent abuse.

“I will say this: Alabama’s forfeiture law is very conservative when you compare it to other state forfeiture laws, and it’s extremely conservative compared to the federal forfeiture law,” he said.

Blackwood added that the law is used “very judiciously” in Alabama. He said that’s his policy, as well.

“We’re going to take a conservative approach,” he said. “We have a very high burden to meet, especially when it comes to money in narcotics cases.”

The state Legislature has enacted modest reforms in recent years but has declined to take steps urged by some advocates, such as requiring a criminal conviction in order to seize money and property. In 2019, the Legislature created a database to track forfeiture cases in a nod toward transparency. A compromise that become law in 2021 prohibited forfeitures of less than $250 in cash and vehicles worth less than $5,000.

But Blackwood said civil forfeitures are an important tool to deny criminals the fruits of their crimes as well as the tools they use to commit crimes.

“Because of sentencing reform that we’ve had in Alabama over the last 20 some-odd years, it’s harder and harder to put … people involved in the drug trade in prison,” he said. “So many times, the forfeiture law is the biggest punishment that we can get for them, and it’s a way that we can take a chunk out of their illegal business practices of selling drugs.”

Forfeited property like cars typically gets sold, with the proceeds divvied up among the law enforcement agency, the DA’s Office and the court clerk’s office. Justin Bogie, senior director of fiscal policy at the Alabama Policy Institute, said that creates a situation ripe for abuse.

“There could be what you see as an incentive to seize property,” he said.

Bogie said there is a misconception that police and prosecutors use asset forfeiture to target sophisticated criminal enterprises. But he said research suggests in a quarter of forfeitures, authorities never even file criminal charges.

“I think about half of the cases where assets are seized, it’s less than $1,500 – somewhere between $1,000 and $1,500,” he said. “So it’s really, in many cases, you know, low, low amounts of money and not really going after big targets.”

Civil asset forfeiture has drawn fire from activist organizations on the left and right. It has made for something of an odd-bed-fellows alliance between conservative groups like the Alabama Policy Institute and progressive organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“API would probably not be aligned with SPLC and some of the other groups on 95 or more percent of issues,” he said. “There’s only a few issues where we find common ground. But you know, I think this is just a question of basic rights of citizens and government in some cases overstepping their limited and violating the property rights of citizens.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.