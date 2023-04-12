Man charged with robbery and making terroristic threats at Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they arrested a man on Tuesday, April 11 for shoplifting and threatening to shoot everyone in Walmart.

MPD said they responded to the Walmart on Rangeline Service Road at 2:00 p.m. to apprehend a shoplifter.

Officers observed the suspect assault a manger and resist officers as they took him into custody, according to authorities.

The subject made a statement in custody that he would go back to Walmart and shoot every employee and customer he could find, according to police.

Gregory Lewis, 62, was charged with third degree robbery, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, according to jail records.

