Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man charged with robbery and making terroristic threats at Walmart

Gregory Lewis
Gregory Lewis(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they arrested a man on Tuesday, April 11 for shoplifting and threatening to shoot everyone in Walmart.

MPD said they responded to the Walmart on Rangeline Service Road at 2:00 p.m. to apprehend a shoplifter.

Officers observed the suspect assault a manger and resist officers as they took him into custody, according to authorities.

The subject made a statement in custody that he would go back to Walmart and shoot every employee and customer he could find, according to police.

Gregory Lewis, 62, was charged with third degree robbery, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Sophia Taylor (left); Marc Robinson (right)
MPD: 2 adults arrested after teen dies from possible cocaine overdose
Fire in Silverhill
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly fire in Silverhill
WeMo Market happens every month on Old Shell Road
WeMo Market happens every month on Old Shell Road
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders