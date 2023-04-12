Advertise With Us
Man convicted of Florida murder gets life sentence

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida judge on Wednesday handed a life sentence to a man found guilty of shooting a 20-year-old man as he sat in his car.

An Escambia County jury found Nicholas Joseph Wells guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the crime. The judge sentenced Wells to life in prison immediately after the verdict.

According to officials, Wells was one of two people who shot and killed Marcus Atienza as he sat in the driver’s seat of his black Chevrolet Impala on Rawls Avenue in November 2021. Wells and the other suspect were seen running away from the shooting on foot before fleeing the scene in a vehicle that had been waiting a short distance away, authorities said.

The trial for the second suspect, Ellis Clark, is scheduled to begin June 28, according to the state attorney’s office.

