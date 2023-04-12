Monroe County murder suspect who was out on bond charged with promoting prison contraband

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect who had been released on bond is back in custody after allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen John Hoe is accused of promoting prison contraband after he tried to smuggle cellphones, lighters and other items into the Monroe County Detention Facility through the lobby restroom, according to Monroe County officials.

Sheriff Tom Boatwright and his team quickly recognized Hoe and discovered his actions before the contraband was able to enter into the inmate housing area, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Hoe was then booked on multiple counts of promoting prison contraband, and he awaits an initial hearing.

