MPD: 2 adults arrested after teen dies from possible cocaine overdose

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two adults were arrested after a 13-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest and died Tuesday possibly as a result of a cocaine overdose, according to the Mobile Department.

Officer responded to Springhill Medical Center just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boy tested positive for cocaine, authorities said.

The victim’s grandmother, 53-year-old Sophia Taylor, along with 56-year-old Marc Robinson, both of Mobile, were arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child. Both have bond hearings on Thursday, according to jail records.

