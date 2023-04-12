Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pascagoula boil water notice partially lifted, still in place for some areas

Wednesday morning, Pascagoula lifts its boil water notice for part of the city, while keeping...
Wednesday morning, Pascagoula lifts its boil water notice for part of the city, while keeping it in place for others.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, Pascagoula lifts its boil water notice for part of the city, while keeping it in place for others.

The boil water notice in the southwest quadrant of the city (the area south of Highway 90 and west of 14th Street) has been lifted. After investigation, it was found that this area didn’t fall under the water pressure requirements per the Mississippi Department of Health, so the precautionary boil water notice is allowed to expire.

The City of Pascagoula says the north quadrant of the city (north of Highway 90) is seeing water pressure return at this time. Water samples will be collected in this area Wednesday for testing. The city says this process will take a minimum of 24 hours.

Pascagoula says once they receive a positive report, it will life the boil water notice for the north area. For now, it remains under a boil water notice.

The southeast quadrant of the city (south of Highway 90 and east of 14th Street) remains under a boil water notice as well. This is the area where the breakage leak was identified Tuesday.

The city first issued the boil water notice Monday after an unidentified large water main break.

Pascagoula schools to resume class Wednesday amid continued boil water advisory
Pascagoula residents speak as boil water advisory continues

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

WeMo Market happens every month on Old Shell Road
WeMo Market happens every month on Old Shell Road
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
As visitor and locals visit the beach, they’re all staying clear of the water.
Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores monitoring rough conditions in the Gulf
Allen John Hoe
Monroe County murder suspect who was out on bond charged with promoting prison contraband