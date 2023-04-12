Rain moves in from the Gulf later today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A low is developing in the northern Gulf today will and spread rain into our area later this afternoon and through the day Thursday. This is an interesting system because it will be spinning like a tropical system, but it’s not a tropical system, it’s just a low. So, it’s simply a rainmaker. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms along the coast could be strong. We will have rounds of soaking rain, and that rain should wrap up Thursday evening which will leave us nice weather for Friday.

Another system will bring us some rain over the weekend, the models though are bringing down our rain chances, so hopefully this won’t impact plans too much.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.