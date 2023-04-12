Red flags flying at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - It’s a smaller crowd than usual for spring break at Pensacola Beach but some visitors couldn’t pass up coming down to check out the waves.

“They’re beautiful but dangerous. We just don’t see this in Indiana so it’s kind of cool to watch,” said Brenda McNeely.

While the waves are a sight to see, vacationers like Kayla Washington say they didn’t expect to see them this high.

“It’s kind of scary seeing the beach like that this time of year because we come often and around this time, I’m used to seeing it kind of calm so it’s kind of scary,” said Washington.

With single red flags flying high above the beach, swimming isn’t allowed in the Gulf waters, which has some beachgoers changing their plans--especially the younger ones.

“I really wish I could swim because I really like to swim,” said Carson Favorite.

“I told them just get their feet wet,” added Washington. “Don’t go like anywhere past the ankles.”

Meanwhile, others are choosing to stay out of the water completely.

“It’s too dangerous. Even just to get out a little bit it’s too dangerous,” said Belinda Smedley. “You get pulled under and that would be it.”

But that isn’t stopping beachgoers from making the most out of their trip.

“We just look for shells and enjoy the beach because we don’t have this at home,” said McNeely.

“I told my kids they’re going to have a sandcastle competition so there’s other ways to enjoy yourself,” said Washington.

With the high rip current risk expected to continue into tomorrow, everyone has one piece of advice for those heading to the beach.

“Please stay out of the water because it can get dangerous even if it goes up to your knees and you’re not thinking that it’s dangerous it really is because a rip current can pull you,” said Washington.

