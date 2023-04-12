Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores monitoring rough conditions in the Gulf

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - We’re continuing to monitor dangerous conditions in the Gulf. And that’s having an impact on our beaches.

The water is choppy, and the surf is rough in Gulf Shores. And as visitors and locals visit the beach, they’re all staying clear of the water.

“We brought the family out and they want to get in the water, but obviously with the waves being like this, there’s nothing even I could do,” Mark Coffey said.

Double red flags are flying and for one couple who’s lived here for several years, they’ve seen their share of rough weather. So, they know exactly what not to do when it gets like this.

“I don’t know what’s going through somebody’s mind when they’re going to attempt that. When it’s double red flags. Maybe they think it’s not going to happen to me, but it absolutely can,” Brenda LeBlanc said.

So, for those who choose to enjoy their beach day in Baldwin County, they have this advice.

“It’s beautiful to watch from a distance. Just don’t get too close,” LeBlanc said.

“Make sure you understand the dangers of what is out here because nobody likes a sad story. So, just be cautious,” Coffey said.

And staying out of the water can also save you from legal trouble. If you’re caught in the water, you could face a fine or jail time.

Lifeguards are patrolling as well to keep everyone safe.

