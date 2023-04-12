Save money on your spring break vacation with Navigator Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s spring break season and getting away, by yourself or with the family, does not have to cost a fortune. Navigator Credit Union has some tips and tricks to help you relax, unwind and recharge on a budget.

Don’t necessarily travel on the weekend

If possible, avoid flying on busy days during peak travel weeks like spring break. Airfare is the most expensive on the weekend. Taking off on a Thursday instead of a Friday or returning home on Tuesday instead of Sunday can be a real dollar saver.

Same is true for hotels. Where weekend prices tend to be higher, you might score some savings for booking a shorter spring break getaway mid-week instead.

Save on flights

When it comes to booking your flights, Tuesday is generally the best day to book. Prices also fluctuate during the day. To save some money, book in the afternoon as prices tend to be higher in the morning when business travelers book most of their flights. If you’ve been researching flights, be sure to clear your browser cookies before booking.

Considering making the trip to your airport to buy a ticket at the ticket counter. In many instances, it is cheaper than online.

Be accommodation-savvy

Trade expensive hotel suites for vacation rentals. It can be half the price. You can also take advantage of a kitchen to cook some meals instead of eating out.

Another option is all-inclusive resorts which bundle your food, drinks and entertainment in the nightly rate. While you might pay more upfront for your booking, not having to cover meals, drinks and activities can lead to considerable savings.

Find free things to do

Whether you’re at a resort, on a cruise or a new city, look for free activities to do instead of paying hefty admission prices. For example, take advantage of free shows or game nights on cruises and at resorts. In a new city, research local hiking trails for great views, or spend some time in a local park listening to live music.

Budget for your vacation

Research all of the associated costs for your vacation and start saving. At Navigator, you can have a savings account dedicated to travel. Set up automatic transfers from your checking account to build up your travel fund quickly.

If you didn’t save up, consider getting a vacation loan, a type of personal loan, instead of using credit cards for your getaway. With fixed rates and a fixed term, you’ll know exactly what you’ll owe and exactly what the payments will be once you return from your adventure. Learn more at navigatorcu.org/vacation-loan.

