Silverhill community honoring teacher who passed away in a house fire

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - The Silverhill community is still in disbelief after a woman died in a house fire Tuesday night.

School officials say the woman was a longtime teacher at Central Christian School, where she taught for over 20 years.

Principal Tim Shelton says school is out for the day on Wednesday as they take time to process the death of their beloved teacher, Mrs. Chris McKenzie.

“It didn’t matter to her whether you were smart, whether you struggled, whether you were an athlete, whether you were a good writer, or poor writer. Her specialty was those students who were maybe a little bit marginalized, didn’t quite fit in as well as the next,” said Shelton.

Authorities says McKenzie passed away Tuesday after her house caught fire off Highway 104.

Shelton says several students and teachers showed up Wednesday morning to honor her life, leaving special items in a memorial outside her classroom window.

“The biggest thing is--she loved kids, and that was exemplified this morning when 50 to 60 students and teachers came out and gathered here, left flowers, cried together, laughed together, went into her classroom and wrote notes on the board. One student said, ‘I promise I will finish the book,’” he added.

Abbie Armstead, one of McKenzie’s former students, says she was more than just a teacher... she was a dear friend.

“Mrs. McKenzie was my high school English teacher. The degree I have in English is because of her,” said Armstead. “Everyone loved her. I can’t tell you of a single soul on this planet who could resist loving her. Every single one of her students was her kid.”

Shelton says the best thing the community can do right now is pray.

“Pray for us. This has come as a huge shock. Everybody is still in disbelief. This is surreal that this could happen. She was so vibrant and loved everyone so much, and now she’s been taken from us. The memories of her will not be forgotten,” he concluded.

Shelton says school will resume tomorrow with a special chapel service to honor McKenzie’s life.

