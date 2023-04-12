Sunny Side Theater hosts summer camps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Check out the summer camps coming to Sunny Side Theater:

Original Drama Camp in its 22nd year – we will produce a full-length show in two weeks! These camps take place at the University of South Alabama and the kids play games, learn the basics of drama, and get to have fun!

Rising Stars for grades 8 – 12 – directed by Eric Browne, this play focuses on the skills needed by older actors!

Glee Camp– after two weeks kids put on a concert!

Drama Camp Jr – for grades pre-k – 2nd – one week camps with different themes that end with a skit! Themes include Little Mermaid, Jungle Book, Annie, Encanto, and more!

Musical Theater Intensive – Join guest award-winning director Caleb Brooks from Spark Theater Company as he direct a full-length musical in ONE WEEK! Godspell is this year’s title!

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

