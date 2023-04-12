Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sustainable Solutions: Eco-friendly finds ahead of Earth Day

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sustainability is one of the top tech trends in 2023, and with Earth Day fast approaching – April 22nd – now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you can make a difference in your life.

If you, or your company, are looking for energy-saving solutions that can help save money AND the planet, Emmy Award-winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly shared her favorite sustainable solutions with us. Some of the topics she covers include:

  • Appliance Advancements
  • Solar-Powered Solutions
  • Sustainably Sourced Office Equipment

About Jennifer Jolly:

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist. She’s a nationally syndicated Tech-Life columnist for USA Today, and a frequent contributor for The Today Show, CNN, Yahoo!, KTVU and KPIX (San Francisco), WGN (Chicago), WPIX (New York), and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at Techish.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Save money on your spring break vacation with Navigator Credit Union
Save money on your spring break vacation with Navigator Credit Union
Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival 5K and Fun Run
Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival 5K and Fun Run
Baldwin Bone & Joint invites you to play in its charity pickleball tournament
Baldwin Bone & Joint invites you to play in its charity pickleball tournament
Recipe: Chicken & Orzo
Recipe: Chicken & Orzo