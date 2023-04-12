Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival 5K and Fun Run
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival is back!
Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival 5K and Fun Run
Waterway Village Public Parking Lot – East 24th Avenue, Gulf Shores
Saturday, April 22nd at 8am
The City of Gulf Shores Recreation Division.
Waterway Village - www.gulfshoresal.gov/zydecorun
They are offering a special $5.00 off registration coupon code for Studio 10 viewers! Please enter STUDIO10 to receive $5 discount.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.