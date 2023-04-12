MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival is back!

Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival 5K and Fun Run

Waterway Village Public Parking Lot – East 24th Avenue, Gulf Shores

Saturday, April 22nd at 8am

The City of Gulf Shores Recreation Division.

Waterway Village - www.gulfshoresal.gov/zydecorun

They are offering a special $5.00 off registration coupon code for Studio 10 viewers! Please enter STUDIO10 to receive $5 discount.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.