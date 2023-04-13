13-year-old arrested for allegedly making threatening post

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 13-year-old Chastang-Fournier K-8 School after he allegedly made a threatening post.

Officers responded to the school at 2800 Berkley Ave. around 10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a social media post circulating concerning a possible threat.

Officers determined that a student made the post, located the subject at the school and took him into custody, according to authorities.

The boy was arrested on a charge of making terrorist threats and taken to Strickland Youth Center, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.