2 injured at Alabama State Park due to weather

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Two guests at the Alabama State Park sustained injuries early Thursday morning after heavy winds caused damage to the campground, according to officials.

Authorities said Gulf Shores firefighters, police and park rangers responded to the campground around 5 a.m. after they received a 911 call.

Two RV park guests were injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment and a second RV sustained damage, but officials said nobody else was injured during the incident.

