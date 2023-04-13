Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say

A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.(WGEM)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has died after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The McCreary County Sheriff’s Office reports a 61-year-old woman was the victim of a dog attack in a rural area Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the attack happened outdoors and the woman lived near the location where the animals attacked her.

There was a total of six dogs believed to be involved. Four of the animals have since been caught, WKYT reports.

The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack, but the situation remains under investigation along with any pending charges.

Deputies have not currently identified the woman or released further information regarding the dogs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
2 House Democrats call on California Sen. Feinstein to resign
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’ for couple’s 1989 death
Wilmer woman faces 30 counts of insurance fraud
Wilmer woman accused of selling bogus burial policies pleads not guilty
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea