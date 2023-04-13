Advertise With Us
AP source: Investigators narrow suspect pool in leak probe

There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the classified Pentagon documents that leaked. (CNN, DOD, SOUTH KOREAN MILITARY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and FBI have narrowed the pool of potential suspects believed responsible for the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war, a person familiar with the investigation said Thursday.

The Biden administration has been working to assess the diplomatic and national security consequences of the leaked documents since they first surfaced online last week. A top Pentagon spokesman told reporters earlier this week that the disclosures present a “very serious risk to national security,” and the Justice Department opened an investigation to identify the person responsible.

Since then, investigators have winnowed down the number of suspects who might be responsible, according to a person with knowledge of the probe who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. It was not clear how many suspects remained or when or if an arrest might be made.

The Justice Department declined to comment Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

