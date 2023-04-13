Author David Olivencia talks “NetWORKing” in his new book

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In NetWORKing Excellence: Building a Strong Value-Based Network in an Accelerating Digital World, author David Olivencia shares the approach to networking that has enabled him to climb the corporate ladder at some of the world’s leading companies. Learn how he co-founded and scaled multiple technology leadership organizations, invested in and supported unicorn startups, got invited to the Whitehouse across three Presidential administrations, and earned countless other awards and accolades. David leverages years of experience, pulls from hundreds of books, and interviews leaders who have built today’s successful networks.

About David Olivencia:

David Olivencia is Senior Technology Executive, unicorn investor, and exponential leader. He has leveraged networking and delivered outcomes at leading companies Accenture, NTT Data, Ford, Oracle, Softtek and Verizon, as well as supporting a broad portfolio of early stage tech startups including several unicorns. David serves on multiple boards that utilize his approach to networks and deep technology expertise and has co-founded leading organizations HITEC and Angeles Investors that have grown due to networking. David has been recognized as 40 under 40 by Crain’s Detroit Business, Crain’s Chicago Tech 50, and Hispanic Business Magazine’s Most Influential Hispanics in America. He has an engineering degree from Rose-Hulman, an MBA from Notre Dame and an honorary Doctorate from Bentley University. He loves fishing!

