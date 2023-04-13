Advertise With Us
Boaters prepared for heavy rains at Dog River Marina

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While some are watching some big waves on the beaches, others are preparing their boats at Dog River Marina.

As a Wisconsin native, Scott Fegraeus headed south for the winter, and his only option is to stay on his boat through the storm. He’s done it before, and keeps his boat prepared.

“I live the best of both worlds,” said Fegraeus. “I live up in the north where it’s probably still four feet of snow right now, and I come down to get away from it and enjoy the gulf.”

Fegraeus showed FOX10 News aboard his trusty steed, “Vanhalla,” already tied up and secured. He’s kept his boat at Dog River marina for eight years and rides out every storm from the cabin.

“This is my little house on the water, instead of having a motorhome, I have a motorboat that I can live aboard,” he said.

Rain and winds expected through Thursday and dangerous rip currents across the beaches. Thunderstorms are possible into Thursday morning, but Steve isn’t worried about it.

“We’ll double up on the lines, and then if it’s going to be real strong winds, take the top off so it doesn’t blow the plastic all around, and that’s about all you can do,” he said. “I’ll just ride it out, I think I’ll be fine.”

To stay up to date on this storm, download the FOX10 weather app.

