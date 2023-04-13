Advertise With Us
Boil water notice in Panama City Beach

The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages and 1,825 documents.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach residents are advised of a boil water notice.

According to officials, a break in a water main caused water service from Azalea Drive to west of the Walton County line to experience a temporary loss in water pressure at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Water service is expected to be restored by noon.

The city stated if you are at this location, you may experience discolored water for about 24 hours after the service has been restored.

This notice will be in effect until the water line has been repaired and a survey has showed that the water is safe to drink.

You can also monitor updates at pcbfl.gov.

If you have any questions, you can contact the city of Panama City Beach Utilities department at 850-233-5100.

