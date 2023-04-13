Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

As Dauphin Island braces for more rain -- tourists make most of it

By Lee Peck
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Off and on rain -- returned to Dauphin Island Wednesday. Double red flags now flying with the waves kicked up a notch -- it was putting on a show for Jerry and Arba Lineweaver – visiting family from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Seeing it is unbelievable – just amazing – something we different we don’t see every day at all,” said Jerry and Arba.

It’s the couple’s first time seeing the Gulf. And like most tourists they want to take some of this home.

“Can I have some of this. We’re in a drought in New Mexico. So it’s rough – so to be able to see all this moisture coming in,” said Arba.

While the island’s west end is prone to flooding -- it’s no concern for spring breakers John Baggett and Spud Marshall.

“It ain’t been pretty – it’s been windy like this – drizzling all week – just not much sun all week,” said John.

“We came right here to try and go fishing – and as you can see with these waves in the background – it’s

not the right time – so hopefully the morning will hold out for us and we’ll catch some fish,” said Spud.

These McGill-Toolen juniors and their friends have found other ways to occupy their time.

“Was just me and this group of guys – we found a bunch of wood out there and some more in the marsh – and we just thought we would make ourselves a cool little spot – bring it all together and make a fort,” explained Connor Baldridge.

While it won’t yet shelter them from the rain -- “Fort Toolen” as they’re calling it -- is a work in progress.

“Lee: So where are you guys at in the process? – Connor: I don’t know. We’ll just kind of see… we’re down here until Friday so we are going to just so how much we can get done.”

Still -- they hope the forecast clears up before they head home.

“Friday looks like it’s going to be a little more sunny – so hopefully we can get away from these clouds and get some sun on us and go back to school with a little tan on us,” said Spud.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Daniel Holifield
MCSO deputy accused of forging signatures to buy, steal cars
Incredible video catches the moment a train crashes into a car
Incredible video catches the moment a train crashes into a car
Missing 11-year-old found
Fugitive Files: Emmanuel Crayton
Mobile Police: A Guy Watches 5 Women Beat and Kick a Woman He Knows
Fugitive Files: Emmanuel Crayton
Fugitive Files: Emmanuel Crayton