Discovery Day makes return at Dauphin Island Sea Lab

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Discovery Day is back at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. Executive Director Dr. John Valentine visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about Discovery Day and the Cocktails with the Critters event.

Discovery Day at Dauphin Island Sea Lab: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

