FEMA qualifies Baldwin County beach renourishment for federal reimbursement

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The erosion problem started in 2017 with Hurricane Nate and has only gotten worse, with Sally in 2020 and several severe winter storms.

It’s been up to FEMA to qualify the beach renourishment for federal reimbursement. Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Gulf State Park typically bid this type of project out as one, so the delays have affected all three.

“FEMA will reimburse a percentage that we lost for the two storms. Then, we’ll have some additional sand that we’ve lost through natural erosion that the city will be paying for but all in all, the project is north of twenty million dollars for the three entities,” said Mark Acreman, a Gulf Shores city engineer.

The erosion has caused a number of problems, including beach access for both tourists as well as first responders in the event of an emergency.

Those staying on West Beach this week are glad to hear something will soon be done.

Bryant Martin and Chance Shelby are vacationing on West Beach.

“We were kind of wondering why that dock back there…the sand didn’t touch the water and wondering if they were going to do something about it, you know. It’s actually sad because you can’t even walk down there without getting wet too.”

Fox 10 News pressured FEMA for answers at the end of January and we were told then that it was a Native American cultural survey that hadn’t been complete. That’s now done, and the project will soon go out for bid, with ADEM paying out the eligible reimbursements.

It will take about two-million cubic yards of sand in Gulf Shores alone. It will be pumped from a specified part of the floor of the Gulf of Mexico directly onto the beach. The dredging and beach renourishment will begin in Gulf Shores and work its way east to the Florida state line.

Bids are expected to go out by mid-August with work finishing up by spring of next year. Another highly anticipated project which has also finally been cleared to move forward is construction of Gulf State Park Pier. Bids are expected to go out on that project tomorrow.

