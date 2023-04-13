Hancock County EMA continues to monitor high tide levels

HANCOCK COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - In Hancock County, emergency management officials are keeping a close eye on the roads amidst flooding concerns.

After two days of coastal flooding concerns, Hancock County roads remain passable. Over the past two days, the county has seen a lot of water out there.

Emergency management officials visited low-lying areas to assess water build-up.

“We’ve had it, you know, get to 4.5 just on a regular good hard south east wind,” said John Albert Evans, EMA Deputy Director.

Flooding is no stranger to Hancock County residents, but it is an obstacle.

High tides leave parts of the county underwater.

“It makes a hindrance for folks to get in and out of their property,” Evans said.

Evans began his three-hour assessment by checking 100 roads for flooding and damages in residential areas.

“It’s not so bad that you can’t get in and get out, but you saw when we come off Everest or Rainer, some cars were parked up. That’s what a lot of people would do,” Evans said.

By Highway 603, drivers parking their vehicles on an incline to avoid driving into flooded lawns.

Tuesday, water levels reached 3.4 feet. Evans said Wednesday’s levels peaked around 3.37 feet.

The EMA will continue to monitor tide charts.

“Most of these neighborhoods are one way in and one way out. The people that live out here are accustomed to it. They know that part of it is underwater. They know when they left work this morning they may not be underwater, when they come home it possibly could have some water on it,” Evans said.

The tide is currently falling in Hancock County.

