The Hargrove Foundation ‘Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Hargrove Foundation is excited to welcome guests to their annual Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament. The two-day celebratory event will take place on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, Alabama. The Crawfish Classic kickoff party will include live music, a silent auction and more; the golf tournament will feature both morning and afternoon tee times. All proceeds from the two day-event will benefit the Hargrove Foundation.

For a donation of $300 for individual golfers or $1,600 for a corporate team of four, players can compete in support of hundreds of charitable causes with tee times at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Several additional sponsorship opportunities are available including food tent sponsorships, beverage cart sponsorships and more.

Entry to the Thursday night kickoff party is included with your golf tournament registration or may be purchased separately for a donation of $65 for a single entrant and $100 for a couple. The event will take place from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. and feature traditional all-you-can-eat crawfish boil fare from Cajun Boil-n-Geaux, as well as Cajun boiled shrimp, vegetables, chicken, and fish dishes. Enjoy live music and delicious food in an outdoor atmosphere!

Sponsorship levels can be found on the website, hargrovefoundation.org/2023crawfishclassic.

The Hargrove Foundation is the charitable link of the Hargrove Family of Companies. The Foundation serves to support the following four sectors: Education, Arts & Culture, Sports Activities, and Health & Human Services, and is made possible by the generosity, compassion, and involvement of our Team within the communities we serve.

Location: Lakewood Golf Club located at 5910 Lakewood Drive, Fairhope, AL 36532

Event start date/time: Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Event end date/time: Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

For details and to register for the event, visit hargrovefoundation.org/2023crawfishclassic.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.