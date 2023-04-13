iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media discusses this weekend’s events.

MOBILE AREA SPECIAL OLYMPICS TRACK & FIELD COMPETITION- Fri 8am-1pm, Blount High School, Mobile

Approximately 250 special needs athletes representing dozens of Mobile area schools will be competing in track events such as relays, runs, walks, wheelchair races, and many more. There will also be field events such as running and standing long jump, shotput, javelin, softball and tennis ball throw. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30am. You will not want to miss the arrival of the torch as the Mobile Police Department delivers the torch to Blount as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. On the final leg of their run they will be joined by Special Olympics athletes to complete the torch run into the stadium and kick off the day’s festivities.Join us anytime during the day and help cheer on our amazing special athletes! CLICK HERE

LODA ARTWALK- Fri 6pm-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, downtown Mobile

LoDa ArtWalk celebrates The Art of Cookie Decoration on Friday! Come on out to LODA ArtWalk and support local bakers as they showcase their cookie decorating skills.Enjoy live music, art, photo ops, and of course some COOKIE MADNESS! CLICK HERE

KITES OVER MOBILE- Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 12 noon -5pm, Brookley By The Bay, 254 Old Bay Front Drive, Mobile

Mobile Parks and Recreation is hosting the 3rd Annual Kites Over Mobile Event- a Kite Festival full of high-flying FUN for the entire Community. Enjoy: Professional Kite Flying Demonstrations, Show Kite Displays, Kite Hospital, Live Music and Candy Drop. Have a picnic, bring your kites, chairs, and blankets. Kites will be for sale onsite OR you can bring your own. CLICK HERE

THRILLVILLE- April 13-23, open at 5PM Monday - Friday, 1PM Saturday & Sunday, Ladd-Peebles Stadium

This fair will feature world-class entertainment including Sea Lion Splash, Wheels of Agriculture, and the High Flying Pages, plus over 30 amusement rides, fair food, and your favorite carnival games! CLICK HERE

SPRING MUSIC AT MEYER PARK: Dominick Michael Band- Thurs 6pm (thru April 13), Meyer Park, Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores is sponsoring FREE springtime concerts on Thursdays at Meyer Park. Grab your friends, family members, and a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the music. Food trucks will be onsite at each event for those who want to purchase food, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be set up selling beverages for all ages to enjoy. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be Big Beach Brewery. CLICK HERE

LIVING HISTORY CREW DRILL AT THE BATTLESHIP- Sat 8am-3pm, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Interact with historical WWII reenactors aboard the USS ALABAMA and the USS DRUM. These crewmen, dressed in WWII period Navy uniforms, hold demonstrations throughout the day, conduct weapons briefings, and share stories told to them by our original crewmen. The big event of the day happens at 1:00 p.m. when “Call to Battle Stations” is sounded. Grab a spot on the deck of the USS ALABAMA and watch as vintage enemy aircraft fly over and attack the ship. The USS ALABAMA crewmen will defend her with their guns blazing! CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.