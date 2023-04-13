Infirmary Health Systems presents the Fuse Project Lip Sync Battle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Project is bringing the 3rd annual Lip Sync Battle presented by Infirmary Health to Mobile Bay, and you do not want to miss it!

Select teams will compete before a panel of celebrity judges and peers for the chance to take home the trophy and earn Hall of Fame status. Teams will be made up of community members, not professionals, who will be preparing their best moves and costumes in the weeks leading up to the competition. The best part is, there is no risk of revealing you are actually tone-deaf when every pitch is guaranteed to be perfect! Fuse Project’s Lip Sync Battle brings the most fun and unforgettable fundraising experience to Alabama’s Gulf Coast!

The event will also include an evening full of live performances, special guests, all-star entertainment, and drink specials in a casual, fun environment! The Lip Sync Battle is hosted by a passionate and motivated group committed to ensuring you have a top-notch experience. It is a great way for friends and businesses to gather downtown and cheer their peers on.

All event proceeds will be used to expand their education pipeline through high-quality early learning and academic support programs.

This fun event is taking place Thursday, April 27th at Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL. The doors open at 6 PM, and the battle begins at 7 PM. Tickets are $25 for GA (ages 18+), and $75 for VIP (ages 21+, includes preferred elevated seating, access to the VIP area during the event with food, and two drinks with drink service). Tickets can be purchased here.

2023 Participating Teams:

Order of Fuse

Infirmary Health

Florence Howard Elementary School (Educator Gang)

Salon West

Battleship Women’s Rugby

Mobile Police Department

The Social Experience

Gulf Orthopaedics

iHeartRadio

