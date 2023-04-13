Look for clearing skies

(WALA) - We have a very high risk of rip currents at our area beaches through Friday.

The low-pressure system that rolled through the area this morning is weakening and tracking to the north. Dry air is wrapping back into the area on the backside of the low. This will make for a cool and pleasant evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Sunshine returns on Friday, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Scattered thundershowers are possible Saturday afternoon and night along a trailing front. A few thunderstorms are also possible.

Things clear out once again on Sunday afternoon.

