Look for clearing skies

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WALA) - We have a very high risk of rip currents at our area beaches through Friday.

The low-pressure system that rolled through the area this morning is weakening and tracking to the north. Dry air is wrapping back into the area on the backside of the low. This will make for a cool and pleasant evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Sunshine returns on Friday, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Scattered thundershowers are possible Saturday afternoon and night along a trailing front. A few thunderstorms are also possible.

Things clear out once again on Sunday afternoon.

Today's outlook: Thursday evening, April, 13, 2023 from FOX10
Midday Weather Update for Thursday April 13, 2023
Steady rain through the morning
Morning Weather Update for Thursday April 13, 2023
