MCSO deputy accused of forging signatures to buy, steal cars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Court documents detail why a Mobile County Sherriff’s Deputy was arrested this week.

Investigators said sergeant Daniel Holifield was using the official Mobile County Sheriff’s Office letterhead to forge coworkers signatures to buy ten cars.

Court documents said he even stole a 2005 Pontiac, a 2013 Highlander and a 2015 Malibu.

One of the signatures he’s accused of using is another sergeant’s.

The crimes date back to 2020. The most recent was a week ago.

The sheriff’s office said Holifield was the manager of its fleet department.

He’s been with the sheriff’s office since 1998.

