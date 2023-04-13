UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found

UPDATE: MCSO said they have found Rogerlyn.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said they are searching for a missing 11-year-old named Rogerlyn who was expected to be home after school, but never showed up.

She was last seen at Semmes Middle School wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants and leaving with unknown subjects, according to officials.

MCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at (251) 574-8633.

