MCSO sergeant arrested on theft charges made over $237,000 last year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two days ago, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s Sgt. Daniel Holifield was arrested and charged with ten counts of possession of a forged instrument and three counts of theft of property. Court records show Holifield allegedly used Mobile County Sheriff’s Office letterhead to buy 10 cars since 2020 with the most recent instance coming just over a week ago. Court documents also show Holifield is accused of stealing a 2005 Pontiac in 2020 and a 2013 Highlander, as well as a 2015 Malibu in 2021.

Today, the sheriff’s office released new information that shows Holifield was the department’s highest-paid employee last year after making over $237,000. According to MCSO, Holifield’s base salary was just over $80,000.00. The sheriff’s office says Holifield logged over 2,600 hours of overtime which averages out to about 50 hours extra hours a week. That comes out to over $148,000 in extra money.

The sheriff’s office says Holifield’s overtime work includes supervisor shift coverage, metro jail security, Mardi Gras detail, and fleet replacement among other things. MCSO says Holifield was the manager of its fleet department.

The sheriff’s office sent us this statement that says in part “in an effort to better distribute overtime opportunities and manage money spent on overtime, Sheriff Paul Burch has a new system in place so that immediate supervisors can check on a monthly basis where we are in the budget with regards to overtime.”

MCSO says Holifield is still employed and is cooperating with the investigation, but he has turned in all of his equipment and does not have access to the building without an escort.

