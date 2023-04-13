Advertise With Us
Mobile to pay $220,000 to settle K-9 suit, will pay more overtime going forward

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city will pay $220,290 to settle a lawsuit brought last year by three police K-9 dog handlers and will provide an extra hour of overtime for all handlers in the unit.

The federal lawsuit alleged that Mobile shortchanged the K-9 officers by failing to compensate them for time they spend caring for the dogs at home when during their off days and after hours.

The City Council approved a settlement in March, and attorneys for the cities and the officers this week asked the judge to approve the agreement. The settlement amount includes $32,500 to attorney’s fees for the officers’ lawyer.

James Barber, the city’s chief of staff, told FOX10 News that the officers asked a supervisor for the additional compensation but that the request never made it to the top levels of the administration.

“We agreed to retroactively go back to whatever the date of the request, as well as go forward to compensate canine officers for the care of the dogs when they’re not on duty,” he said.

Under terms of the settlement, the city will make the following lump-sum payments:

  • $66,742 to former Officer Patrick McKean, who no longer is on the police force.
  • $50,862 to Officer Joshua Evans.
  • $47,349 to Officer William Byrd.

McKean and Evans will get additional backpay from time since the lawsuit filing. Going forward, the city will pay K-9 handlers one overtime hour a day.

“Even when you’re off, you still got to feed the dog; you got to exercise the dog,” Barber said. “And so, we recognize that.”

The additional costs will not be a burden to the city, Barber said.

“It’s really negligible,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

