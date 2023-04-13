Mobile Police: A Guy Watches 5 Women Beat and Kick a Woman He Knows

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A guy stands by while 5 women attack a woman HE KNOWS in a store parking lot in broad daylight. Then, when the victim’s on the ground-still being punched and kicked-HE decides to jump in at that point, to do some damage of his own. That’s all according to Mobile Police investigators.

Take a look at the mug shot of 33 year old Emmanuel Crayton. He’s the guy police are focusing on-right now. They say it’s not clear what the motive was in this vicious beating, but he certainly took part. According to investigators, the woman walked out of a store on D-I-P earlier this month. Suddenly, an unknown woman started beating her, then 4 more women joined in. Eventually, Crayton-after the women got things started-also attacked the woman, beating and kicking the victim while she lay on the parking lot. Someone then stole her purse, hit her with that, then everyone took off. Crayton is charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, in connection with this crime. M-P-D is also looking for all the women involved.

Emmanuel Crayton is 5 feet; 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. If you have seen Crayton, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.

