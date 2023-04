MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are on the scene of a shooting that left a female victim injured.

The incident happened today in the 4000 block of Latimer Lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will have additional information when it becomes available.

