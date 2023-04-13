Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
A California couple's security camera captured a hungry bear wandered into their garage while...
Bear gets in garage, sets off alarm as couple sleeps
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
A California couple's security camera captured a hungry bear wandered into their garage while...
Bear gets in garage, sets off alarm as couple sleeps