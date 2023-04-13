Recipe: Southwest Turkey Salad

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small white onion, chopped finely

6 Butterball Turkey Burgers, defrosted

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne powder (optional)

¼ teaspoon salt

1 8-ounce can black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed

1 cup salsa

4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 lime, juiced and zested

12 ounces salad greens of your choice

STEPS:

1. In a medium skillet, heat oil and add onion to the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, then add turkey burgers, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper and salt.

2. Cook, stirring and breaking up the turkey burgers to a crumble, about 5-10 minutes or until turkey is completely cooked and crumbled. Remove from heat and stir in the black beans and salsa.

3. Return to stove over medium heat and cook for another 5 minutes to heat up the beans and salsa. Add lime juice and cilantro, and mix to incorporate.

4. Serve turkey-salsa mixture over salad greens of your choice.

