Recipe: Southwest Turkey Salad
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small white onion, chopped finely
- 6 Butterball Turkey Burgers, defrosted
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne powder (optional)
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 8-ounce can black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup salsa
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 lime, juiced and zested
- 12 ounces salad greens of your choice
STEPS:
1. In a medium skillet, heat oil and add onion to the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, then add turkey burgers, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper and salt.
2. Cook, stirring and breaking up the turkey burgers to a crumble, about 5-10 minutes or until turkey is completely cooked and crumbled. Remove from heat and stir in the black beans and salsa.
3. Return to stove over medium heat and cook for another 5 minutes to heat up the beans and salsa. Add lime juice and cilantro, and mix to incorporate.
4. Serve turkey-salsa mixture over salad greens of your choice.
