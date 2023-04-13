Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Southwest Turkey Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small white onion, chopped finely
  • 6 Butterball Turkey Burgers, defrosted
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne powder (optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 8-ounce can black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, juiced and zested
  • 12 ounces salad greens of your choice

STEPS:

1. In a medium skillet, heat oil and add onion to the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, then add turkey burgers, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper and salt.

2. Cook, stirring and breaking up the turkey burgers to a crumble, about 5-10 minutes or until turkey is completely cooked and crumbled. Remove from heat and stir in the black beans and salsa.

3. Return to stove over medium heat and cook for another 5 minutes to heat up the beans and salsa. Add lime juice and cilantro, and mix to incorporate.

4. Serve turkey-salsa mixture over salad greens of your choice.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Author David Olivencia talks 'NetWORKing' in his new book
Author David Olivencia talks “NetWORKing” in his new book
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Stars of ‘The Big Door Prize’ join us on Studio 10
Stars of ‘The Big Door Prize’ join us on Studio 10
Love, JUDE Clothing & Accessories opening in Magnolia Springs
Love, JUDE Clothing & Accessories opening in Magnolia Springs