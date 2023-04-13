Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Stars of ‘The Big Door Prize’ join us on Studio 10

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chris O’Dowd and Josh Segarra joined us on Studio10 to discuss their new tv show, “Big Door Prize” on AppleTV+.

“Big Door Prize” is a sci-fi, comedy, drama about a magical machine in a grocery store.

Click on the link to see the interview.

“Big Door Prize” is streaming now on AppleTV+. You can catch all new episodes on Wednesdays.

https://tv.apple.com/us/show/the-big-door-prize/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Love, JUDE Clothing & Accessories opening in Magnolia Springs
Love, JUDE Clothing & Accessories opening in Magnolia Springs
The Hargrove Foundation ‘Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament’
The Hargrove Foundation ‘Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament’
Infirmary Health Systems presents the Fuse Project Lip Sync Battle
Infirmary Health Systems presents the Fuse Project Lip Sync Battle
Infirmary Health Systems presents the Fuse Project Lip Sync Battle
Infirmary Health Systems presents the Fuse Project Lip Sync Battle