Stars of ‘The Big Door Prize’ join us on Studio 10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chris O’Dowd and Josh Segarra joined us on Studio10 to discuss their new tv show, “Big Door Prize” on AppleTV+.

“Big Door Prize” is a sci-fi, comedy, drama about a magical machine in a grocery store.

Click on the link to see the interview.

“Big Door Prize” is streaming now on AppleTV+. You can catch all new episodes on Wednesdays.

https://tv.apple.com/us/show/the-big-door-prize/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.