Steady rain through the morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Soaking rain will continue through the morning, especially for areas west of I-65. The area of low pressure will gradually pull northwest, and drier air will wrap around the system by midday shutting off rain across most of the area. There will only be isolated showers and storms around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be gorgeous. Temps will start in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies and no rain chances.

Another system will bring us some rain over the weekend. The best chances look to be from late Saturday evening to early Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected with this weekend system.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.