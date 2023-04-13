Wilmer woman accused of selling bogus burial policies pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman accused of selling bogus burial policies and cashing in on the commissions pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Tammah Ferster pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree theft and 30 counts of insurance fraud.

Ferster is accused of selling those policies through a Mobile County funeral home. Investigators say she made $20,000 in commissions off those sales.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood says if convicted, Ferster could get up to 20 years in prison.

“In this case, we have a local business that has been victimized. We’re here the district attorney’s office to support all victims, including local businesses that are defrauded in any way,” Blackwood said. “And, you know, we work day in and day out to help these businesses, because it’s important for our community.”

Ferster is due back in court next month for her preliminary hearing.

